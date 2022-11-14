Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Chevron stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.59. 125,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,058,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $187.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

