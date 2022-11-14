Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $133,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.67 on Monday, reaching $520.14. 9,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,505. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $230.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

