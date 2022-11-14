Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI opened at $310.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.22. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $331.05. The firm has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

