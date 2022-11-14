Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1,065.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cintas by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.70.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

Cintas Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $451.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

