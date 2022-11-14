Clarius Group LLC Acquires 347 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 115.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,021,000 after purchasing an additional 100,148 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 448.8% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

