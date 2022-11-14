Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.40. 8,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.93. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

