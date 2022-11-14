Clarius Group LLC Has $16.70 Million Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,367 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for 1.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $16,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at about $279,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RODM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.70. 408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

