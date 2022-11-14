Clarius Group LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,989. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14.

