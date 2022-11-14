Clarius Group LLC Purchases 51,073 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,073 shares during the period. Okta makes up about 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Okta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Okta by 4.1% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OKTA. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.93.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 109,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $272.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

