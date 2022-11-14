Clarius Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Clarius Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 202,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 414,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 139,607 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 506,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 455,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,538. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $58.08.

