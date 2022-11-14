Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 3,370 ($38.80) to GBX 3,380 ($38.92) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Clarkson stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.73. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890. Clarkson has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $54.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.