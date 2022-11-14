Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.82.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

LLY stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $353.65. The company had a trading volume of 94,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $369.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.