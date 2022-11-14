Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $17.38 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 111.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($58.03) to GBX 5,430 ($62.52) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($44.91) to GBX 4,160 ($47.90) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($50.66) to GBX 4,550 ($52.39) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 3,000 ($34.54) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($49.51) to GBX 4,500 ($51.81) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.16. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

