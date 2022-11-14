Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Makes New $623,000 Investment in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 442,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
ATI Physical Therapy Stock Down 4.0 %
ATI Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.
Further Reading
