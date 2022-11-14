Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases 143,850 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources makes up approximately 2.9% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $159,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 112,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,205,377 shares of company stock valued at $43,590,030 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

