Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,360,000 after purchasing an additional 740,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 198,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,577,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

