Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 218 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Target by 11.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,412,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815,462 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TGT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,010. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.25.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

