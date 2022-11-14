Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,860 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Management makes up about 1.5% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.82% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $79,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.0 %

APAM stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.26. 5,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,820. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.