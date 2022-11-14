Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $25.46

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.46, but opened at $27.80. Clear Secure shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 11,864 shares traded.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20.

In related news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 5,460 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $163,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 77,291 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $2,321,821.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.06% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 6.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

