Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $25.46

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.46, but opened at $27.80. Clear Secure shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 11,864 shares traded.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Clear Secure Stock Up 6.0 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 6.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
