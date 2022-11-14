CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 54.5% in October

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the October 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CLPS Incorporation Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:CLPS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.24.
About CLPS Incorporation
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CLPS Incorporation (CLPS)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.