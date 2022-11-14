CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 54.5% in October

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the October 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CLPS Incorporation Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:CLPS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

