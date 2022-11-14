CNB Bank Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.87. The stock had a trading volume of 319,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,388,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $215.97.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

