CNB Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,549,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $262.79. 78,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,566. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

