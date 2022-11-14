CNB Bank Has $582,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CNB Bank cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 130.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.73.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.04. The stock had a trading volume of 73,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,817. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.92. The company has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

