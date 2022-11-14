CNB Bank Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

Insider Transactions at 3M

3M Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.61. 49,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,062,712. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $185.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average is $132.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

