CNB Bank Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 0.8% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Truist Financial by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 504.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 106,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727,376. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

