CNB Bank Purchases 39 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.0% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $465.35. 87,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.45. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $494.66. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

