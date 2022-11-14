Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.48

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.48 and last traded at $67.32, with a volume of 5219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

The company has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.3398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

