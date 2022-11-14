Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

CNS opened at $66.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.29. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.54 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 725.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,123,000 after acquiring an additional 122,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

