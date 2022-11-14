Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $29.46.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
