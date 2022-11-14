Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $5,700,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $336,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

