Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT Lowered to $11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHRS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.
Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $7.79 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $605.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.03.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
