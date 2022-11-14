Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT Lowered to $11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRSGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHRS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $7.79 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $605.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,032 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 680,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 264,818 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 229,447 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 220,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,838,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.