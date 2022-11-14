Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT Lowered to $11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHRS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $7.79 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $605.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,032 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 680,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 264,818 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 229,447 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 220,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,838,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.