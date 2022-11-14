Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,111 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $34.02 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

