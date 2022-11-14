Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 635,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,719,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

