Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Comerica stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.33. 1,147,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,002. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Comerica has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 36.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Comerica by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

