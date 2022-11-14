Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target Increased to €8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from €7.50 ($7.50) to €8.00 ($8.00) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.60) to €8.90 ($8.90) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.00) to €8.00 ($8.00) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.60) to €9.30 ($9.30) in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Analysts expect that Commerzbank will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.