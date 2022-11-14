Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $3.68

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.83. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 8,747 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (CBD)
