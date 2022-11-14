Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Update

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLEV remained flat at $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. Concrete Leveling Systems has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.13.
About Concrete Leveling Systems
