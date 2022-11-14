Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

CFMS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Conformis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a negative net margin of 104.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Conformis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in Conformis by 11.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 477,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Conformis by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 71.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 365,255 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the third quarter worth about $133,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

