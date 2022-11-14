Conrad N. Hilton Foundation Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,364 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 39.3% of Conrad N. Hilton Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $92,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.57 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28.

