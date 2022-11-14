Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,753 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $247.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 796.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.