Constellation (DAG) Trading 26.3% Lower This Week

Constellation (DAG) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $110.96 million and $748,108.67 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002736 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00586086 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.76 or 0.30540544 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation launched on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs.
Buying and Selling Constellation
