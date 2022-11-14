Continuum Finance (CTN) Trading Down 4% This Week

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $145.03 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

