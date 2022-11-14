CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires 110,775 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,775 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 3.0% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $35,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 100,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071,337. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

