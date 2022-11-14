CORDA Investment Management LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sanofi Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.52. 22,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Sanofi
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.