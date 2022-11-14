CORDA Investment Management LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.52. 22,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($112.00) to €93.00 ($93.00) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €120.00 ($120.00) to €89.00 ($89.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

