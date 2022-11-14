CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $40.10 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 3.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $40,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after buying an additional 194,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after buying an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after buying an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $407.09. The stock had a trading volume of 29,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

