CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 540 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.93. The company had a trading volume of 152,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,058,083. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $187.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.43. The firm has a market cap of $365.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

