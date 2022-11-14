Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Director Purchases $687,600.00 in Stock

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) Director Alan B. Colberg bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $687,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,705.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

CRBG opened at $22.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.50.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

CRBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,477,000.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.