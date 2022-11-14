Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Director Purchases $687,600.00 in Stock

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) Director Alan B. Colberg bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $687,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,705.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Corebridge Financial Stock Performance
CRBG opened at $22.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.50.
Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,477,000.
About Corebridge Financial
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corebridge Financial (CRBG)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.