Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Purchased by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) by 751.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 420,679 shares during the period. Cornerstone Total Return Fund accounts for approximately 1.6% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.19. 26,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,394. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.19%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

