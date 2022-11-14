Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2,035.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $520.14. 9,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $491.68 and its 200 day moving average is $497.97. The stock has a market cap of $230.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

