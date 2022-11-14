Cowen Lowers Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Price Target to $3.00

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 252.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Science 37 from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Science 37 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Science 37 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $0.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $98.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Science 37 has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science 37

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 66.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Science 37 will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCE. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Science 37 by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 324,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 154,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Science 37 by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science 37 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

