Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Credit Acceptance worth $141,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 605.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CACC stock opened at $521.70 on Monday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $397.58 and a 1 year high of $699.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 15.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $464.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

